The Safety Fire confirm split

The Safety Fire have split up, they’ve confirmed, following an “April fool” announcement earlier this year that was left open to interpretation.

The prog metal outfit released two albums and had been thought to be working on a third. They were last year nominated for a Progressive Music Award, before splitting with bassist Lori Peri in December.

On April 1 they stated on Facebook: “We have broken up.” They’d said nothing more via the channel before last night’s announcement.

The Safety Fire said: “We had you guys going for a while there, eh? You truly were all April Fools.

“However, the harsh reality is, we have actually broken up. Maybe we will do a farewell show sometime. If you want to grab some merch to show people you were once cool, or are now cool and know some defunct band that no one has heard of in a few months time, then click the link. When they’re gone, they’re gone for good.”

The London outfit received acclaim for second full-length release Mouth Of Swords in 2013, which followed the previous year’s debut Grind The Ocean.