The Rolling Stones hint at UK and European tour

The Rolling Stones have teased a UK and European tour via a cryptic social media post.

This morning (March 11), the band posted a video to Instagram which displayed planet earth scattered with their logo on top of numerous locations, such as London. Alongside the post, a caption reads "Can't You Hear Me Knocking".

Whether the iconic British group decide to continue on without Charlie Watts following his death in August 2021 is still a source of speculation, but leader Mick Jagger was quick to address the issue on Apple Music 1 last year.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about their US 2021 No Filter tour, Jagger explained "Some people said, ‘Oh, Charlie died, and you should have not done the tour – and stopped.

"And other people would think, 'The thing about the Rolling Stones throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.’ And we’ve had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest – but we’ve had adversity. And this was probably one of the most difficult ones.”

"After doing the first couple of shows, I feel really good about it. I’m glad we’re doing it. I know Charlie wanted us to do it, and I think the audience wanted us to do it. They seem to.

"And of course it’s different — and of course in some ways it’s kinda sad […] But you just go out there and rock out, and you feel better. And it’s very cathartic. So I think it’s really good.”

In December 2021, The Rolling Stones played an intimate London show in tribute to Watts. Held at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and former bassist Bill Wyman gathered along with a number of Watts’ family and friends to pay their respects.

Replacing Watts is Steve Jordan, who had previously stepped in so that Watts could recover from surgery before his death.

Check out the post below: