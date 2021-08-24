Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80.

The news was confirmed by his publicist, Bernard Doherty who said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.''

Watts joined the Stones in 1963, joining Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones, and playing on seminal albums including Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St. He was one of the band's longest-serving members.

Watts announced earlier this year that he would be sitting out the band's US dates as he recuperated from a medical procedure. Watts was treated for throat cancer in 2004, but given the all clear following a course of radiotherapy.

He celebrated his 80th birthday in June.

Rock stars including Ringo Starr, Elton John and Glen Matlock have all shared tributes, with John saying "Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

#God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.