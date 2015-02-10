The Replacements add 2nd London date

The Replacements have added and extra London date to their upcoming tour.

The band will now play at the city’s Roundhouse on June 3 in addition to the earlier confirmed show on June 2. The gigs will be the band’s first in the UK for 24 years.

It comes as they also confirm a 13-date US tour, Back By Unpopular Demand, for April and May.

Mainman Paul Westerberg said last year that the band were keen to record new material. Their last album was 1990’s All Shook Down.

Tickets for the new London date go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 13) priced at £33.50 and £39.50. See www.livenation.co.uk for details.

Apr 09: Seattle Paramount Theatre

Apr 10: Portland Crystal Ballroom

Apr 13: San Francisco The Masonic

Apr 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium

Apr 19: Denver The Fillmore

Apr 29: Chicago The Riviera Theatre

Apr 30: Chicago The Riviera Theatre

May 02: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom

May 03: Detroit The Fillmore

May 05: Pittsburgh Stage AE

May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion

May 08: Washington Echostage

May 09: Philadelphia Festival Pier

May 28: Barcelona Primavera Sound

May 30: Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 02: London Roundhouse

Jun 03: London Roundhouse