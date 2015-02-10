The Replacements add 2nd London date

The Replacements have added and extra London date to their upcoming tour.
The band will now play at the city’s Roundhouse on June 3 in addition to the earlier confirmed show on June 2. The gigs will be the band’s first in the UK for 24 years.
It comes as they also confirm a 13-date US tour, Back By Unpopular Demand, for April and May.
Mainman Paul Westerberg said last year that the band were keen to record new material. Their last album was 1990’s All Shook Down.
Tickets for the new London date go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 13) priced at £33.50 and £39.50. See www.livenation.co.uk for details.
THE REPLACEMENTS US TOUR DATES 2015
Apr 09: Seattle Paramount Theatre
Apr 10: Portland Crystal Ballroom
Apr 13: San Francisco The Masonic
Apr 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium
Apr 19: Denver The Fillmore
Apr 29: Chicago The Riviera Theatre
Apr 30: Chicago The Riviera Theatre
May 02: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom
May 03: Detroit The Fillmore
May 05: Pittsburgh Stage AE
May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion
May 08: Washington Echostage
May 09: Philadelphia Festival Pier
EUROPEAN DATES
May 28: Barcelona Primavera Sound
May 30: Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 02: London Roundhouse
Jun 03: London Roundhouse