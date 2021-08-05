Crowdfunder launched for mural of The Prodigy's Keith Flint in aid of mental health services

A Crowdfunder has been launched to raise money for a mural of the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, who passed away on March 4, 2019.

The artwork is to be created to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, and will be located at Beechwood Road in Hackney, London, close to where The Prodigy played their very first gig at the Four Aces Club in 1990.

Celebrated Manchester street artist Akse P19 will be teaming up with music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock to create the piece, and to boost awareness for the mental health support service, Shout 85258.

Akse P19 has previously created murals of Marcus Rashford, Sir Captain Tom Moore and David Bowie.

The Crowdfunder's organisers are aiming to raise £12,500 in donations from fans.

A statement from the page reads: “The purpose of the mural is to raise awareness of mental health text message support service, Shout 85258, and the charity’s logo and text support number will feature prominently on the artwork.

“The mural will be created to coincide with World Suicide Prevention day on 10 September 2021 – a date that falls just a week before what would have been Keith’s 52nd birthday.

"The money raised will contribute towards the artist's time, materials, travel, accommodation and support crew, and will also help us cover hard costs such as scissor lift hire, Public Liability Insurance, Pavement Licence and Heath & Safety management."

Founder of Headstock Atheer Al-Salim said: "Keith Flint was one of the most innovative and influential music artists of his generation but, like many of us, he struggled with his mental health and tragically took his own life.

"The purpose of this mural is to remember Keith and celebrate his life, but also to raise awareness of mental health text support service, Shout 85258 and the critical work that their volunteers do 24/7. If the mural helps just one person that sees it, then the project will have been a success.”

For more information visit the Keith Flint Mural - in Support of Shout 85258 Crowdfunder page.