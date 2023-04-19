The Pineapple Thief's early years celebrated in new box set

The Pineapple Thief's earliest years are covered in a new eight-disc box set, How Did We Find Our Way: 1999 - 2006, which will be released through Kscope on June 26.

It's the first in a series of deluxe book-sets cataloguing the band's career, in this instance starting with 1999's Abducting The Unicorn through to Little Man in 2006.

“This box set covers the first five albums and all the associated bonus material from when I started The Pineapple Thief in 1999 through to 2006," says mainman Bruce Soord. "Opening the old sessions was like opening a very large window into my former self. This box set has taken a strange emotional toll. Where did the drive, the dedication, the obsession come from? Did I take it too far? How on earth did my girlfriend stick around through it all to eventually become my wife?

“Opening up the sessions I could remember how I would spend hours experimenting. I was like a child, everything seemed to be a new discovery. So here it is. The first epoch of The Pineapple Thief.”

All of the albums have been remixed from their original sessions, featuring 80-minutes of rare bonus material retrieved from Soord’s archives. The total running time of the collection amounts to almost 8 and a half hours of music, which is offered in high resolution stereo, Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD surround. Additionally, keyboard player Steve Kitch has mastered all the stereo mixes.

"The Atmos mixes in this box set could be played in anything from a huge theatre with 100 speakers, in an enthusiasts home setup with perhaps eight speakers through to something much more straightforward such as a soundbar or even streamed to headphones," adds Soord.”

The new set also features a 64-page book featuring previously unseen, rare photographs from Bruce’s personal archive along with newly conducted interviews with Soord.

