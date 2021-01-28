The Pineapple Thief announce The Soord Sessions: Volumes 1-4 four disc set

The Pineapple Thief have announced the release of a four-disc hardback book edition of the live sessions singer Bruce Soord undertook during lockdown last year. The Soord Sessions Volumes1-4 will be released through Kscope on April 16.

The Soord Sessions Volumes1-4 will be released as a deluxe 4CD hardback book edition, covering 36 tracks from The Pineapple Thief discography and Soord’s solo albums. The 48-page book features an extended forward and notes on each session by Soord plus previously unseen photos from the attic studio and images from the live streams along with technical and personal information on the equipment used.

"Back in the spring of 2020 I decided to perform a live acoustic show from my attic studio," says Soord. "I figured I could set up something with a bit more production than just a face peering down a mobile phone. I created a little haven of guitars, pedals, loopers, microphones and webcams and mixed them all together ready to send out to the world.”

At the time, Soord had never streamed a live show before and most of the songs he had never performed solo before - some never.

“I played my first show, diving head first into the unknown and I soon learned how many people had enjoyed it and that resulted in another three sessions over the following weeks, playing songs from the 20 years I had been writing with The Pineapple Thief and more recently my solo work.”

The Pineapple Thief have previously released a live clip from the sessions of Demon.

The Pineapple Thief: The Soord Sessions Volumes 1-4

DISC 1 (Soord session 1 - acoustic)

1. Intro

2. Shoot First

3. Willow Tree

4. Part Zero

5. No Man`s Land

6. Snowdrops

7. The Final Thing On My Mind

DISC 2 (Soord session 2 - acoustic)

1. Intro

2. Magnolia

3. My Debt To You

4. Alone At Sea

5. Clapham

6. Cut The Flowers

7. Shed A Light

8. White Mist

Bonus Track - 9. White Mist

DISC 3 (Soord session 3 - acoustic)

1. Intro

2. All The Wars

3. Threatening War

4. Fend For Yourself

5. The One You Left To Die

6. Someone Here Is Missing

7. Reaching Out

8. A Loneliness

9. Remember Us

Bonus Track - 10. A Loneliness

DISC 4 - (Soord session 4 - acoustic)

1. Intro

2. In Exile

3. Someone Pull Me Out

4. Demons

5. All This Will Be Yours

6. Last Man Standing

7. The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man

8. Versions Of The Truth

9. Bond

Bonus Track - 10. Barely Breathing