The Orb announce new studio album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Ambient duo The Orb will release their brand new album Prism in April

The Orb emerging from a bush
(Image credit: The Orb)

Steve Hillage and David Gilmour collaborators The Orb have announced that they will release their brand new album Prism through Cooking Vinyl Records on April 28.

Prism is the band's 18th release over-all and the third from current incarnation of the band, duo Alex Paterson and Michael Rendall.

The album, which reflects the band's eclectic style, ranging from the epic ambient title tack through dub, electronica and even spoken word poetry, sees guest appearances from Orb regular Youth, electronic musicians David Harrow (whose CV includes Anne Clarke and Psychic TV) and Gaudi, violinist Violeta Vicci, Kompakt Records alumnus Leonardo Fresco, Metamono man Jono Podmore, guitarist and Patterson’s old school chum David Lofts, plus vocalists Eric Von Skywalker, Andy Cain and Rachel D’arcy.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Prism.

 

The Orb

(Image credit: Cooking Vinyl)

The Orb: Prism
1. H.O.M.E
2.Why Can You Be In Two Places At Once When You're Not Anywhere At All
3. A Ghetto Love Story
4. Picking Tea Leaves & Chasing Butterflies
5. Tiger
6. Dragon Of The Oceans
7. The Beginning Of The End
8. Living In Recycled Times
9. Prism

 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.