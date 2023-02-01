The Orb announce new studio album

Steve Hillage and David Gilmour collaborators The Orb have announced that they will release their brand new album Prism through Cooking Vinyl Records on April 28.

Prism is the band's 18th release over-all and the third from current incarnation of the band, duo Alex Paterson and Michael Rendall.

The album, which reflects the band's eclectic style, ranging from the epic ambient title tack through dub, electronica and even spoken word poetry, sees guest appearances from Orb regular Youth, electronic musicians David Harrow (whose CV includes Anne Clarke and Psychic TV) and Gaudi, violinist Violeta Vicci, Kompakt Records alumnus Leonardo Fresco, Metamono man Jono Podmore, guitarist and Patterson’s old school chum David Lofts, plus vocalists Eric Von Skywalker, Andy Cain and Rachel D’arcy.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Prism.

(Image credit: Cooking Vinyl)

The Orb: Prism

1. H.O.M.E

2.Why Can You Be In Two Places At Once When You're Not Anywhere At All

3. A Ghetto Love Story

4. Picking Tea Leaves & Chasing Butterflies

5. Tiger

6. Dragon Of The Oceans

7. The Beginning Of The End

8. Living In Recycled Times

9. Prism