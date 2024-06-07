"We've been rocking out and headbanging to it for months!": The Offspring announce new album Supercharged, release peppy new single Make It All Right

The Offspring have announced their eleventh studio album, Supercharged, which is set to arrive on October 11 via Concord Records.

Alongside the news, the punk rock heroes have shared the new single, Make It All Right, a bright and peppy track with a bouncy rhythm and upbeat lyrics about having that reliable special someone, such as 'No matter what I say / You're always there to give a smile / "Just suck it up," you'll say / Say it only hurts for a while'.

Speaking of the forthcoming project and new single, vocalist Bryan "Dexter" Holland explains: "We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish! That’s why we called it Supercharged.

"From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now."

He continues, "Our single Make It All Right is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low — our partners in crime who make us feel all right."

Of the record-making process, Holland adds: "The album was recorded in three different locations this time: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome.

"I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We've been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can't wait for you guys to hear it!".

Holland revealed further detail on the new album's sound during a recent appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

"I think it's a David Bowie quote, who said, 'You've gotta make it the same, but different.' It's funny, 'cause it's true. 'Cause if you sound too much like your other record, they go, 'Oh, it just sounds like this record.' And if you change too much, it throws people," he explained.

"And, of course, you've gotta ultimately satisfy your own creativity, what you wanna do. And luckily, I think that we've really expanded the circle of what we can do. We did Gone Away on Ixnay [On The Hombre] and we've done piano stuff and all that, but I think you have to balance that desire to grow with — you don't wanna necessarily be too grown up, if that makes sense.

"You don't wanna all of a sudden go, 'I'm gonna make a record like U2.' That doesn't necessarily work the best for who you are as a band. We're trying to keep that all in mind."

Listen to the new track Make It All Right below:

Supercharged tracklisting:

1. Looking Out For #1

2. Light It Up

3. The Fall Guy

4. Make It All Right

5. Ok, But This Is The Last Time

6. Truth In Fiction

7. Come To Brazil

8. Get Some

9. Hanging By A Thread

10. You Can't Get There From Here