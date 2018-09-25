The Ocean, Skyharbor, Monuments announced for Australia's Progfest 2019

Australia's Progfest celebrates its tenth anniversary by announcing The Ocean, Monuments and Skyharbor as the first acts for 2019. More acts will be announced soon.

"Featuring progressive bands of all styles and genres, from prog, post, psychedelic, art rock, metal and everything in between, Progfest is about showcasing bands that think for themselves; bands who rather than following the latest trends, have decided to challenge themselves musically and create music with depth and vision," the organisers told Prog.

Progfest began in 2008 and has developed apace with Australia's burgeoning progressive scene. This year's event takes place at:

Melbourne The Croxton - January 26

Sydney The Factory Theatre - 27

Brisbane TheValley Drive In/The Brightside - 28

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday September 26 at 10am (AEST) and general sale is Thursday 27 at 10 am (AEST). Presale and general tickets are available here.