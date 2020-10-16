The new Refused EP documents a world on fire. Hear Born On The Outs now

Back in August, Refused revealed that they were working on new music that they are “incredibly excited about.”

Said new music is coming in November, in the form of a new EP titled The Malignant Fire, featuring four brand new tracks alongside Malfire from the Swedish punk troupe’s 2019 album War Music.

The EP’s first single, Born On The Outs, is available right now, with Dennis Lyxzén’s typically incendiary lyrics referencing hate crimes, oppression, violence and ‘poets on fire, knee-deep in fascist blood.’

The Malignant Fire tracklist:

1. Malfire

2. Born On The Outs

3. Organic Organic Organic (Go Fuck Yourself)

4. Faceless Corporate Violence

5. Jackals Can’t Be Bothered To Dream

The Malignant Fire EP will be released on November 20

Earlier this year, Lyxzén teamed up with Washington DC hardcore legends Brian Baker (Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty) Michael Hampton (State of Alert/Embrace/One Last Wish) and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys/Soulside) to form the punk ‘supergroup’ Fake Names. The band released their self-titled debut album on May 8 via Epitaph.