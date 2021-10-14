The new Metal Hammer dives into the story behind Bullet For My Valentine's heaviest record yet

As they prepare to drop their heaviest album ever, Bullet For My Valentine return to the cover of Metal Hammer for their definitive interview. We leave no stone left unturned and no question left unasked as we go inside the new, self-titled record, their crazy journey so far and why, after surviving legions of trolls, dodgy album experiments and difficult lineup changes, they remain more determined than ever.

Also inside the new issue, we count down the 25 greatest symphonic metal bands ever, featuring Nightwish, Within Temptation, Emperor, Cradle Of Filth, Epica and many more. We also find out how No More Tears saved Ozzy Osbourne's career, dissect the gruesome new chapter from Ice Nine Kills, give Dani Filth the Metal Hammer Interview treatment and find out how Mastodon channelled fresh grief into their most emotional album yet.

