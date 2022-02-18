Lamb Of God, NIN, Poppy to feature on new HEALTH album

By ( ) published

The new HEALTH album DISCO4 PART II will feature collabs with Nine Inch Nails, Poppy, Backxwash, Ho99o9 and more. Hear new single Cold Blood featuring Lamb Of God now

Health
(Image credit: Daniel Roland Tierney)

LA noise/industrial group HEALTH have released a new single Cold Blood featuring Lamb Of God. The band have also announced details of their new album, DISCO4: PART II, due for release on April 8 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The band's previous album, DISCO4: PART I was released in 2019 and featured guest collaborations with the likes of Perturbator, Full Of Hell, 100 Gecs and Ghostemane. Guest artists on Part II will include Nine Inch Nails, Poppy and Backxwash.

Watch the creepy animated music video for Cold Blood directed by Łukasz Rusinek below.

DISCO4: Part II will feature some of the band's previously released singles from 2021, including Dead Flowers (feat. Poppy) and Nine Inch Nails collab Isn't Everyone, which currently has over 3 million streams on Spotify.

Speaking to Hammer in late 2021, frontman Jacob Duzsik said the album was “going to sound grandiose, but there aren’t many collaboration records, so it became something where we wanted to set a benchmark. I wanted us to make this weirdly compelling document of musicians collaborating, that still plays like an album.”

On April 6, HEALTH will play an album release show at LA venue 1720, before embarking on a European and UK tour later in the month alongside Perturbator, Youth Code and Maenad Veyl. 

Metal Hammer line break

HEALTH UK tour dates

Apr 18: Glasgow Stereo Cafe Bar
Apr 19: Manchester White Hotel
Apr 20: Birmingham Castle And Falcon
Apr 21: London Studio 9294

For full tour dates, visit the band's website.

Metal Hammer line break

Health - DISCO4: PART 2

(Image credit: Loma Vista)

DISCO4: Part II Tracklist

1. Dead Flowers (feat. Poppy)
2. Isn't Everyone (feat. Nine Inch Nails)
3. Murder Death Kill (feat. Ada Rook & PlayThatBoiZay)
4.  Identity (feat. Maenad Veyl)
5. Cold Blood (feat. Lamb Of God)
6. AD 1000 (feat. The Body)
7. Pagan Iconz (feat. Backxwash & Ho99o9)
8. The Joy Of Sect (feat. Street Sects)
9. Still Breathing (feat. EKKSTACY)
10. No Escape (feat. The Neighbourhood)
11. Excess (feat. Perturbator)
12. These Days

Rich Hobson
Rich Hobson

Writer for Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Louder, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online. Passionate about seeing the spread of metal on a global scale, Rich has spent the last decade seeking out emerging acts from around the world, covering everyone from Alien Weaponry and The Hu to Kaoteon, Nine Treasures and Jinjer, whilst also re-examining rock and metal history with bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside legendary events like Rock in Rio and the 1991 Clash Of The Titans tour. 