Lamb Of God, NIN, Poppy to feature on new HEALTH album

LA noise/industrial group HEALTH have released a new single Cold Blood featuring Lamb Of God. The band have also announced details of their new album, DISCO4: PART II, due for release on April 8 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The band's previous album, DISCO4: PART I was released in 2019 and featured guest collaborations with the likes of Perturbator, Full Of Hell, 100 Gecs and Ghostemane. Guest artists on Part II will include Nine Inch Nails, Poppy and Backxwash.

Watch the creepy animated music video for Cold Blood directed by Łukasz Rusinek below.

DISCO4: Part II will feature some of the band's previously released singles from 2021, including Dead Flowers (feat. Poppy) and Nine Inch Nails collab Isn't Everyone, which currently has over 3 million streams on Spotify.

Speaking to Hammer in late 2021, frontman Jacob Duzsik said the album was “going to sound grandiose, but there aren’t many collaboration records, so it became something where we wanted to set a benchmark. I wanted us to make this weirdly compelling document of musicians collaborating, that still plays like an album.”

On April 6, HEALTH will play an album release show at LA venue 1720, before embarking on a European and UK tour later in the month alongside Perturbator, Youth Code and Maenad Veyl.

Apr 18: Glasgow Stereo Cafe Bar

Apr 19: Manchester White Hotel

Apr 20: Birmingham Castle And Falcon

Apr 21: London Studio 9294



For full tour dates, visit the band's website.

(Image credit: Loma Vista)

DISCO4: Part II Tracklist

1. Dead Flowers (feat. Poppy)

2. Isn't Everyone (feat. Nine Inch Nails)

3. Murder Death Kill (feat. Ada Rook & PlayThatBoiZay)

4. Identity (feat. Maenad Veyl)

5. Cold Blood (feat. Lamb Of God)

6. AD 1000 (feat. The Body)

7. Pagan Iconz (feat. Backxwash & Ho99o9)

8. The Joy Of Sect (feat. Street Sects)

9. Still Breathing (feat. EKKSTACY)

10. No Escape (feat. The Neighbourhood)

11. Excess (feat. Perturbator)

12. These Days