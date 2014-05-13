The Menzingers announce UK and Europe tour

The Menzingers are set to tour Europe in October – including five dates in the UK.
They will hit the road with support from The Smith Street Band and The Holy Mess and will visit Glasgow, London, Manchester , Bristol and Southampton before heading off to the continent.
The tour is in support of their new album Rented World.
The Menzingers UK tour dates. For European dates, visit www.themenzingers.com
October 1: Glasgow Cathouse
October 2: London Camden Electric Ballroom
October 3: Manchester Gorilla
October 4: Bristol Fleece
October 5: Southampton Joiners
