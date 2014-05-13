The Menzingers announce UK and Europe tour

The Menzingers are set to tour Europe in October – including five dates in the UK.

They will hit the road with support from The Smith Street Band and The Holy Mess and will visit Glasgow, London, Manchester , Bristol and Southampton before heading off to the continent.

The tour is in support of their new album Rented World.

The Menzingers UK tour dates. For European dates, visit www.themenzingers.com

October 1: Glasgow Cathouse

October 2: London Camden Electric Ballroom

October 3: Manchester Gorilla

October 4: Bristol Fleece

October 5: Southampton Joiners

Read our recent interview with the band here.