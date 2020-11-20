The Lickerish Quartet confirm Threesome Vol 2 will be out in 2021

The Lickerish Quartet have kept their promise of bringing us more new music this year! The band – comprising ex-Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr, Tim Smith and Eric Dover – are following up 2020’s Threesome Vol 1 with its partner, Threesome Vol 2. It’s released on January 8, 2021 via Stranger Danger.

Tim Smith says the EP "finds our threesome in fine form, with four new songs to get you through Covid times and beyond!”

The band have offered fans a taste of what's to come with new single, Snollygoster Goon. According to Eric Dover, it’s “a frenetic forensic foray into classic old as civilisation themes involving greed, graft and corruption as applied to any political sphere. The music is Adderall based in theory to reflect the absolute breakneck speed at which the corruption flourishes. The snake oil salesman kissing babies, the saccharine unimaginative public image.”

The EP's other tracks include Do You Feel Better? ("A romp along the primrose path of temptations," according to Smith); Sovereignty Blues ("A tale as old as humanity... grab a torch, march to your own drum, and sing along!" says Manning Jr); and The Dream That Took Me Over, which Dover sums up as: ”You're driving without a destination lured by the wanderlust of your own making. You turn up the stereo volume and continue along, moonlight reflecting off the chrome of your vehicle. We invite you to put the top down and take a ride into the inner dialectic of our conflicted protagonist as we answer the question: Is there equilibrium in the chaos or does science hold the key?"

Are they right? Listen to Snollygoster Goon below!