“We’ve been creative little weirdos.” The Last Dinner Party share cover of Sparks' This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us, talk up second album plans

The Last Dinner Party have shared their cover of Sparks' 1974 single This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us, which will feature on a newly-expanded version of their acclaimed UK number 1 debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, set for release in October.

The expanded edition will feature "curated acoustic versions and covers", according to the band, and include live covers of Kate Bush's Army Dreamers, and Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.



Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers will be released via Island on October 11, with the bonus album track-listing as follows:



1. Caesar on a TV Screen – Acoustic

2. Sinner – Acoustic

3. My Lady of Mercy – Acoustic

4. Nothing Matters – Acoustic from Studio Brussel

5. Mirror – Acoustic from The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds



6. This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us

7. Up North – Live from Hebden Trades Club

8. Wicked Game – Live from Showbox Sodo, Seattle

9. Army Dreamers – Live from Studio Brussel

Watch the video for This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us below:

The Last Dinner Party - This Town Ainâ€™t Big Enough For Both Of Us [On The Road] - YouTube Watch On

The band have also spoken to NME about their plans for their second album.

Keyboardist Aurora Nishevci told the website, “There is a pressure going into the second album I guess, but I don’t think we’re so focused on that. We’re more excited because the first album for us was ages ago. We recorded it ages ago, like, a year before we actually released it. We’ve been so nonstop busy playing shows and everything since then so it’s exciting to be home and writing because that’s what we’ve been doing since we were kids. We’ve been creative little weirdos so it’s nice to get back to that space. It’s exciting.”



“We’ve not set out a concept for it, but we know we want to shift away aesthetically from album one, in terms of how we dress and the whole world.”