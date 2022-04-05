The Kompressor Experiment stream whole of new album Ebb & Flow

Swiss instrumental post-rockers The Kompressor Experiment will release Ebb & Flow in April

The Kompressor Experiment
Swiss instrumental post-rockers The Kompressor Experiment have premiered the whole of their brand new album Ebb & Flow with Prog, and you can listen to the whole album for free below.

The Swiss quartet will release Ebb & Flow through Sunday Fog Records on April 9. It's the band's third album, following their re-writing of the soundtrack for Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey in 2019.

"After our last record 2001 which was a concept-album about Kubrick's sci-fi masterpiece, we decided to write a more abstract collection of songs for Ebb & Flow," explains guitarist Fantin Reichler.

"The song titles will guide the listening experience but the final interpretation will be up to the listener really. Musically, we've pushed our boundaries once again by infusing our writing with new influences and new ways of playing our respective instruments; we've never cranked our distortions pedals that much, synths are more prominent than ever and for the first time, the drums lines rely heavily on the double bass pedal."

Alongside Reichler, the band are comprised of Thomas Défago (bass), Steve Frily (drums) and David Roussel (guitar/synth). The Kompressor Experiment formed in 2014 and released their debut album Douze in 2016.

The Kompressor Experiment

The Kompressor Experiment: Ebb & Flow
1. Endure The Sky
2. Riss-Würm
3. Epigenesis
4. Tooth & Nail
5. Castle Bravo I
6. Castle Bravo II
7. Liminal Space

