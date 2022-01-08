The Garrett Band stream new single One More Day

Canadian prog rock quartet The Garrett Band have streamed their latest single, One More Day, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's most recent EP, Sound Evolution, the band's fourth release, which was released in 2021.

“One More Day is about dealing with feelings of depression, self-doubt, isolation, and the realisation that healing needs to happen so life can be lived in a meaningful way,” songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Sean Garrett explains.

“This EP has been particularly challenging due to the impact of Covid-19.With the band not having the ability to meet or record together, a lot of phone calls and emails took place to accommodate scheduling to finish the tracks.”

The Vancouver based band have plenty of experience under their belts; Garrett and lead guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones have created music together for over 30 years, bass player Gary Koenig has worked with Al Harlow of Prism while drummer Mike 'Machine' Mallais has the distinction of being named Maritime World’s Fastest Drummer!

Get Sound Evolution.