The Garrett Band stream new single One More Day

Canadian prog rockers The Garrett Band recently released new EP Sound Evolution

(Image credit: Press)

Canadian prog rock quartet The Garrett Band have streamed their latest single, One More Day, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's most recent EP, Sound Evolution, the band's fourth release, which was released in 2021.

One More Day is about dealing with feelings of depression, self-doubt, isolation, and the realisation that healing needs to happen so life can be lived in a meaningful way,” songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Sean Garrett explains.

“This EP has been particularly challenging due to the impact of Covid-19.With the band not having the ability to meet or record together, a lot of phone calls and emails took place to accommodate scheduling to finish the tracks.”

The Vancouver based band have plenty of experience under their belts; Garrett and lead guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones have created music together for over 30 years, bass player Gary Koenig has worked with Al Harlow of Prism while drummer Mike 'Machine' Mallais has the distinction of being named Maritime World’s Fastest Drummer!

Get Sound Evolution.

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.