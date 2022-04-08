The Flower Kings begin 2022 reissue campaign with 90s albums

The Flower Kings have announced that they'll be releasing their back catalogue via InsideOut in 2022 and 2023, starting with remastered editions of Back In The World Of Adventures and Retropolis. Both will be released on limited edition Digipak CDs and gatefold LP on May 27 – they've been remastered and include updated artwork and liner notes from band leader Roine Stolt.

Says Stolt, “I’ve been living life in the fast lane for a long time as far as releases with The Flower Kings and all my other bands and projects – but it’s been both a real joy and a sobering experience re-visiting the early Flower Kings years and early albums.

"I remember what I set out to do in the mid-90s: symphonic progressive rock with a clear melodic and sometimes ’folky’ vibe – a Swedish tone – coloured by all things progressive and influenced by my teenage years listening habits. Hearing Focus, Frank Zappa, Yes, Tomita, Gentle Giant and Weather Report etc. back then, opened up a world of possibilities."

He adds, "Remixing some of these songs, for the reissues, took me back and made it even more fun to start work on and include a big chunk of this in our live set. We are now truly heading back to the world of musical adventures.”

The twin releases will be followed by Flower Power and Stardust We Are on June 24. The band also recently issued their latest studio album, By Royal Decree, which saw the return of founder member and Roine's brother Michael Stolt. Check out the video for recent single, A Million Stars below.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab).



May 1-7: Cruise To The Edge, USA

May 11: Quebec City Imperial Bell, Canada

May 12: Montreal Club Soda, Canada

Jul 14: Notodden Rootsfestival, Norway

Sep 04: Leeds O2 Academy HRH Prog Festival, UK

(Image credit: Press)