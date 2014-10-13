The Flaming Lips reveal Beatles remake details

The Flaming Lips are sharing details about the goodies available to fans who pre-order their remake of Beatles classic Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Frontman Wayne Coyne has posted a video on the group’s Pledge Music page outlining a list of exclusive memorabilia up for grabs, including signed CDs and vinyl, silkscreen posters, t-shirts and a ‘making of’ documentary.

Coyne says the doc features the “making of this record, some of us being in the studio, and some of us contemplating and considering and thinking and imagining the impact that the Beatles and their music and sometimes the ideas of covering someone else’s music and discovering new things about their music and about yourself and about your art.”

Available October 28, With A Little Help From My Fwends sees The Flaming Lips joined by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, My Morning Jacket, Miley Cyrus, MGMT, Miley Cyrus and others as they tackle one of the defining albums in music history.

With A Little Help From My Fwends tracklist