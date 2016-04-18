The Flaming Lips cover David Bowie's Space Oddity

The Flaming Lips have released a video for their cover of David Bowie’s classic track Space Oddity.

The promo was filmed in Oklahoma City’s Crestwood Vineyard Church. The band originally covered the song as part of a David Bowie tribute set at their Colorado show in February.

Vocalist Wayne Coyne said of Bowie: “We were in Tazmania when we heard that Bowie actually died and it was – and it still is – a strange, sad shock. It still seems unbelievable that he was actually a real man.

“I think that’s what the motherfucker is. He was just a man. I think it doesn’t do him justice when people think he’s from outer space. He was a human.”

The Flaming Lips also performed at the first of two David Bowie tribute concerts held at Carnegie Hall in New York last month.

Bowie’s last studio work Blackstar was recently revealed to be the best-selling vinyl album of 2016 so far, according to the Official Chart Company. It was released just two days before the singer died after an 18-month battle with cancer in January.

May 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 29: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jun 04: Little Rock Riverfest, AR

Jun 10: Kvaerndrup Egeskov Slot, Denmark

Jun 18: Minneapolis Rock The Garden, MN

Jul 17: Birmingham Sloss Furnaces, AL

Aug 07: Charlbury Cornbury Park, UK

Aug 20: Monterrey Hellow Festival, Mexico