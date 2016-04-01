David Bowie Radio City tribute show to be streamed live

The stars of last night's Bowie show at Carnegie Hall

Tonight’s David Bowie tribute show in New York will be streamed online in exchange for a donation to charity.

The second of two gigs to honour the late star takes place at Radio City in Manhattan tonight (Friday, April 1) and features performances from the Pixies, REM’s Michael Stipe, Jane’s Addiction man Perry Farrell, Cat Power, Debbie Harry and Ann Wilson, among others.

The first show was held last night (Thursday) at Carnegie Hall in New York. Tonight’s event will be streamed live to those who donate a minimum of $5 to a charity fund that will benefit a string of organisations.

Organiser Michael Dorf says: “Due to unprecedented interest in the David Bowie memorial concert in Radio City, we have teamed up with City Winery, Melodic Caring Project and Ammado to stream the concert around the world to raise funds for our charity partners.

“We kindly request that you make a donation of at least $5 before viewing the stream. Our current average donation is $18.”

Bowie died in January at the age of 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer. His last album, Blackstar, was released just two days before his death.