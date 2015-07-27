TFATD launch Magnet In Your Face video

The Fierce And The Dead have released a video for Magnet In Your Face – their first new track in two years.

It’s taken from their EP entitled Magnet, set for launch on August 14 and follows the stream of the lead track earlier this month.

Guitarist Matt Stevens said: “This EP represents a different sound for us. It’s important to keep moving forward. It’s more joyous and intense, with bigger riffs and more of an electronic feel.”

The band continue work on their third full-length album, having described the material as “fucking terrifying.”

Magnet is available for pre-order now.