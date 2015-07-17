Trending

The Fierce And The Dead outline Magnet EP

By Prog  

Hear lead track from “joyous, intense” August release

The Fierce And The Dead will release an EP entitled Magnet on August 14.

Hear lead track Magnet In Your Face – their first fresh material in two years – below.

Pre-ordering is available now for the five-track release, which includes three new songs, a live rehearsal recording and a retake of Flint from their debut album. A second rehearsal track appears on the CD edition as a bonus.

Guitarist Matt Stevens says: “This EP represents a different sound for us. It’s important to keep moving forward. It’s more joyous and intense, with bigger riffs and more of an electronic feel.”

Bassist Keavin Feazy adds: “We’re back to sounding like the bands we grew up with. Every record we’ve put out has its own character and story, with a different reality for each.”

TFATD continue work on their third full-length album, with drummer Stuart Marshall describing the material as “fucking terrifying.”