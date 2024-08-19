The Fierce And The Dead and Brontide among first bands announced for Portals 2025

Portals 2025 takes place at London's EartH in Hackney on May 24 and 25

Portals Festival, the UK's leading post-rock, math rock and new progressive festival held in London in May, has revealed the first batch of bands for next year's event including The Fierce And The Dead, the recently reformed math/post-rock legends Brontide and Cats And Cats And Cats and Japanese jazz/post-rock pioneers Mouse On The Keys.

This year's Portals Festival takes place at EartH in Hackney, London on the weekend of May 24-25, with the headline acts yet to be announced

"Brontide will perform on Saturday  May 24 for this first performance in London since their farewell show in 2017, while Tokyo jazz/post-rock pioneers Mouse On the Keys will perform on Sunday May 25," the organisers say.

"Also announced are London math-rock legends Cats And Cats And Cats, another recently reformed band. Their set at Portals will be an exclusive performance of their debut album Sweet Drunk Everyone played in full with an extended ensemble.

"Joining them are London prog rock legends The Fierce and the Dead, Bristol experimental-rock band The Brackish, Japanese minimalist math-rock maestros Oavette & London emo/math-rock quartet Fly Fly Triceratops."

Weekend tickets, priced at £99 (the price you actually pay),  are now available.

Get tickets.

