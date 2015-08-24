The Dead Weather issue I Feel Love video

The Dead Weather have released a video for their single I Feel Love (Every Million Miles).

It is taken from the supergroup’s upcoming third album Dodge & Burn, which is released on September 25 via Third Man Records. The album will feature remixed and remastered versions of four seven-inch singles previously released exclusively via Third Man’s The Vault mail order service. Four new tracks will also be included.

The Dead Weather previously said: “With the members of the band heavily involved in other projects, The Dead Weather will not be touring in support of the new album. Thankfully the thick and heavy Dodge & Burn will satisfy your urges for the dark magic that is The Dead Weather for a very long time.”

Mainman Jack White recently said he might never hit the road again due to the financial pressure on touring bands.