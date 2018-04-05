The Dead Daisies preview 5 new tracks

The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down
1. Resurrected
2. Rise Up
3. Burn It Down
4. Judgement Day
5. What Goes Around
6. Bitch
7. Set Me Free
8. Dead And Gone
9. Can’t Take It With You
10. Leave Me Alone
The Dead Daisies have released video footage showcasing five of their new tracks from new album Burn It Down.
They posted clips of the title track, Set Me Free, Judgement Day, Bitch and Leave Me Alone on Facebook. All of them will feature on the follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise which will launch tomorrow (April 6) via Spitfire Music/SPV.
Watch the video footage below.
Frontman John Corabi said: “I’m extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.
“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”
The Dead Daisies will kick off those dates on Sunday night at the Garage in Glasgow.
The Dead Daisies 2018 tour dates
Apr 08: Glasgow Garage, UK
Apr 09: Bilston Robin 2, UK
Apr 10: London Koko, UK
Apr 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Apr 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 14: Bristol Academy, UK
Apr 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Apr 17: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Apr 18: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Apr 20: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 21: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway
Apr 22: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Apr 24: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Apr 25: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Apr 26: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Apr 27: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Apr 29: Vienna Simm City, Austria
May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland
May 03: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
May 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
May 06: Paris Le Trabendo, France
May 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerlan
May 09: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Jun 25: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan
Jun 26: Tokyo Ebisu Liquidroom, Japan
Jun 28: Nagoya Club Quattro, Japan
Jul 05-07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon Estadio Municipal de Oeiras, Portugal
Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Ground, Estonia
Jul 28: Pentrich Rock & Blues Custom Show, UK
Jul 29: Ebbw Vale Steakhouse Festival, UK
Oct 31-Nov 05: Miami Kiss Kruise VIII, FL
Nov 10: Rhyl Hard Rock Hell, UK
Nov 11: Inverness Monsterfest, UK
Nov 24: Troon WinterStorm Festival, UK