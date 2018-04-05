The Dead Daisies preview 5 new tracks

The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down 1. Resurrected

2. Rise Up

3. Burn It Down

4. Judgement Day

5. What Goes Around

6. Bitch

7. Set Me Free

8. Dead And Gone

9. Can’t Take It With You

10. Leave Me Alone

The Dead Daisies have released video footage showcasing five of their new tracks from new album Burn It Down.

They posted clips of the title track, Set Me Free, Judgement Day, Bitch and Leave Me Alone on Facebook. All of them will feature on the follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise which will launch tomorrow (April 6) via Spitfire Music/SPV.

Watch the video footage below.

Frontman John Corabi said: “I’m extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.

“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”

The Dead Daisies will kick off those dates on Sunday night at the Garage in Glasgow.

The Dead Daisies 2018 tour dates

Apr 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 09: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Apr 10: London Koko, UK

Apr 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 14: Bristol Academy, UK

Apr 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 17: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Apr 18: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Apr 20: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 21: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway

Apr 22: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Apr 24: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Apr 25: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Apr 26: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Apr 27: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Apr 29: Vienna Simm City, Austria

May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland

May 03: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

May 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 06: Paris Le Trabendo, France

May 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerlan

May 09: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 25: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan

Jun 26: Tokyo Ebisu Liquidroom, Japan

Jun 28: Nagoya Club Quattro, Japan

Jul 05-07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon Estadio Municipal de Oeiras, Portugal

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Ground, Estonia

Jul 28: Pentrich Rock & Blues Custom Show, UK

Jul 29: Ebbw Vale Steakhouse Festival, UK

Oct 31-Nov 05: Miami Kiss Kruise VIII, FL

Nov 10: Rhyl Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 11: Inverness Monsterfest, UK

Nov 24: Troon WinterStorm Festival, UK