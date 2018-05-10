The Dead Daisies detail North American tour

The Dead Daisies have announced a North American tour which will take place later this year.

The band will hit the road in support of their new album Burn It Down which was released last month via Spitfire Music/SPV.

They’ll be supported by Dizzy Reed’s Hookers & Blow, with the tour set to get under way at Cleveland’s Agora Ballroom on August 15. It’ll conclude on September 16 at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Dead Daisies say: “After a sold-out tour across the UK and Europe, the band are looking forward to rocking out with their US and Canadian fans in August and September!

“The guys are also happy to announce that an old friend of the Daisies, Dizzy Reed, is bringing his band Hookers & Blow along as the tour’s special guest.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise, frontman John Corabi said: “I’m extremely excited about our new record.

“It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey.

“This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!”

Burn It Down is available to buy via Amazon.