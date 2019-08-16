The Darkness launch joyous single Heart Explodes

The Darkness have released a new single, Heart Explodes. The song is taken from the band's upcoming concept album Easter Is Cancelled, which will launch on October 4 through Cooking Vinyl, and follows the release of Rock And Roll Deserves To Die last week.

“It’s about the despair of change," says frontman Dan Hawkins. "Having to reappraise your life and what you're holding on to. It’s like that feeling when you just want to go for a swim and keep going. Wanting to be enveloped by something that will gradually pull you down.

"If you really, really want to survive that process, you can. We've all been there - people who say they haven't are lying.”



"The difference between the Darkness’ sadness and other bands’ sadness is that we don’t wallow in it," adds guitarist Dan Hawkins. “Even when it’s sad, there’s a playfulness to it."

The Darkness will head out on the road across the UK and Ireland in support of Easter Is Cancelled from November and also have a run of European shows lined up for early next year.

The Darkness 2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 27: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Dec 05: Norwich UEA, UK

Dec 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Dec 07: Bath Pavilions, UK

Dec 09: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 11: Watford Colosseum, UK

Dec 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 14: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 17: York Barbican, UK

Dec 18: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: London Roundhouse, UK

The Darkness 2020 tour dates

Jan 25: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jan 26: Paris La Cigale, France

Jan 27: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Feb 03: Lyon Ninkasi KAO, France

Feb 04: Zurich XTRA, Switzerland

Feb 08: Munich Technikum, Germany

Feb 10: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 11: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 15: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Feb 17: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 22: Sint Niklas De Casino, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Feb 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany