The Darkness say that Rock And Roll Deserves To Die

The Darkness have released a video for their new single Rock And Roll Deserves To Die.

It’s the first taste of new material from the band’s upcoming studio album Easter Is Cancelled, which will launch on October 4 through Cooking Vinyl.

The video sees the band barrel through the epic track clad in black dinner suits complete with bow ties. There's even a troubling moment when the boys unexpectedly lose their hair – leaving frontman Justin Hawkins wearing nothing but his guitar.

Bassist Frankie Poullain, who also whips out a flute in the promo, says: “A lot of bands have relinquished their duty. Rock and roll is so uniform now. Everybody dresses the same, looks the same, sounds the same. It’s pathetic. It deserves to die.

“Let’s kill the cliché. Let’s break the crucifix. That’s partly what the album is about.”

Check out the video below.

The Darkness will head out on the road across the UK and Ireland in support of Easter Is Cancelled from November and also have a run of European shows lined up for early next year.

The Darkness: Easter Is Cancelled

1. Rock And Roll Deserves To Die

2. How Can I Lose Your Love

3. Live ’Til I Die

4. Heart Explodes

5. Deck Chair

6. Easter Is Cancelled

7. Heavy Metal Lover

8. In Another Life

9. Choke On It

10. We Are The Guitar Men

The Darkness: Easter Is Cancelled

The Darkness will release their sixth studio album Easter Is Cancelled in October. The follow-up to 2017's Pinewood Smile features the lead single Rock And Roll Deserves To Die.View Deal

The Darkness 2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 27: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Dec 05: Norwich UEA, UK

Dec 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Dec 07: Bath Pavilions, UK

Dec 09: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 11: Watford Colosseum, UK

Dec 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 14: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 17: York Barbican, UK

Dec 18: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: London Roundhouse, UK

The Darkness 2020 tour dates

Jan 25: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jan 26: Paris La Cigale, France

Jan 27: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Feb 03: Lyon Ninkasi KAO, France

Feb 04: Zurich XTRA, Switzerland

Feb 08: Munich Technikum, Germany

Feb 10: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 11: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 15: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Feb 17: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 22: Sint Niklas De Casino, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Feb 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany