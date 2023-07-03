The Darkness announce UK and Ireland leg of their Permission To Land 20 world tour

The Darkness have announced a new UK and Ireland tour, set to take place this winter.
The run will see the rockers perform their 2003 debut album Permission To Land in full in celebration of its 20th anniversary, commencing from December 2 with a show in Belfast, and continuing on to Dublin, Norwich, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Nottingham and Wolverhampton.
The UK & Ireland tour dates will serve as part of the Permission To Land 20 world tour which kicks off this October with a trek through North America and Europe.
Speaking of the leg, frontman Justin Hawkins says: “We, The Darkness, are delighted to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in the U.K. once again. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced (with additional clam notes and meanderings) in the order in which they appear on the record.
"We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. It will be the best show you’ll see this year. I should know, I’m the singer and also a YouTube music expert.”
Later this year, the band will be releasing an expanded Permission To Land deluxe album via Warner Music.
View tour dates below:
UK and Ireland Permission To Land tour dates:
Dec 02: Belfast Telegraph Building
Dec 03: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre
Dec 08: Norwich UEA
Dec 09: London The Roundhouse
Dec 11: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
Dec 12: Manchester New Century Hall
Dec 14: Bristol Beacon
Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 16: Wolverhampton The Wulfrun at The Halls
US tour dates:
Oct 03: San Francisco The Masonic, CA
Oct 04: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA
Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 07: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
Oct 08: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Oct 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO
Oct 13: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 14: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN
Oct 15: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall, MI
Oct 17: Boston Big Night Live, MA
Oct 18: New York Terminal 5, NY
Oct 19: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA
Oct 21: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Oct 22: Washington 9:30 Club
European tour dates:
Nov 07: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
Nov 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 09: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 11: Munich Technikum, Germany
Nov 13: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 15: Modena Vox, Italy
Nov 17: Prattlen Z7, Switzerland
Nov 18: Luxembourg Den Atelier
Nov 20: Bern Muhle Hunziken, Switzerland
Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belguim
Nov 23: Paris La Cigale, France
Nov 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Holland