The Dark Element announce new album Songs The Night Sings

The Dark Element have announced details of their second studio album Songs The Night Sings.

The project features former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon and Finnish guitarist and songwriter Jani Liimatainen, with the record following their 2017 self-titled debut.

Olzon says: “It’s a thrill that we’re releasing another album and for me it was even easier to record this one since me and Jani now know each other really well.

“For me, this album is bigger and better and I believe everyone who liked our debut will really like this one too. All I can say is that I already long to do another.”

Liimatainen adds: “I think the album is very heavy, but still hyper melodic, and this time we are even exploring new musical territories we didn't on the previous album.

“Now that me and Anette have one album together under our belts, we have found the style we want to pursue and also the ideal way of working together.

“Given all this, I think it's safe to say that with this album you'll get even more of what made the first record so good, only it's bigger, better and bolder!”

Songs The Night Sings will be released on November 8 through Frontiers Music srl.

To mark the news, The Dark Element have released a video for the title track, which can be found below along with the full tracklist and cover art.

Olzon and Liimatainen are joined in the lineup by bassist Jonas Kuhlberg and drummer Rolf Pilve.

The Dark Element: Songs The Night Sings

1. Not Your Monster

2. Songs The Night Sings

3. When It All Comes Down

4. Silence Between The Words

5. Pills On My Pillow

6. To Whatever End

7. The Pallbearer Walks Alone

8. Get Out Of My Head

9. If I Had A Heart

10. You Will Learn

11. I Have To Go