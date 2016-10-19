The Damned announce UK tour and new album

The Damned have announced a widespread UK tour and confirmed they’ll release a new album in 2017.

The tour – which kicks off next month in Leamington Spa – will take in more than 20 cities and their 11th album album will be their first new release since 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid?

A Pledgemusic page has been set up to offer fans pre-orders of the as-yet-untitled album. Various packages are on offer, including exclusive merchandise.

The Damned are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut single New Rose and are currently on the road in North America.

On the upcoming UK tour, The Damned will perform their debut album Damned Damned Damned in full, plus a career-spanning retrospective set.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at the band’s official website.

The Damned UK tour 2016

Nov 12: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Guildford G-Live

Nov 16: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Nov 17: Leeds 02 Academy

Nov 18: Manchester Academy

Nov 19: Newcastle 02 Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow 02 ABC

Nov 22: Cambridge Junction

Nov 23: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 24: Brighton Dome

Nov 25: Gillingham Britannia Theatre

Nov 26: London 02 Brixton Academy

Nov 27: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 29: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 30: Bristol Motion

Dec 01: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Dec 02: Weymouth Pavilions

Dec 03: Plymouth University (Main Hall)

Dec 04: Exeter Phoenix Centre

Dec 09: Margate Winter Gardens

The Damned: The Black Album