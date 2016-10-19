The Damned announce UK tour and new album

The Damned have announced a widespread UK tour and confirmed they’ll release a new album in 2017.
The tour – which kicks off next month in Leamington Spa – will take in more than 20 cities and their 11th album album will be their first new release since 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid?
A Pledgemusic page has been set up to offer fans pre-orders of the as-yet-untitled album. Various packages are on offer, including exclusive merchandise.
The Damned are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut single New Rose and are currently on the road in North America.
On the upcoming UK tour, The Damned will perform their debut album Damned Damned Damned in full, plus a career-spanning retrospective set.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at the band’s official website.
The Damned UK tour 2016
Nov 12: Leamington Spa The Assembly
Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 15: Guildford G-Live
Nov 16: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Nov 17: Leeds 02 Academy
Nov 18: Manchester Academy
Nov 19: Newcastle 02 Academy
Nov 20: Glasgow 02 ABC
Nov 22: Cambridge Junction
Nov 23: Norwich Waterfront
Nov 24: Brighton Dome
Nov 25: Gillingham Britannia Theatre
Nov 26: London 02 Brixton Academy
Nov 27: Cardiff Tramshed
Nov 29: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Nov 30: Bristol Motion
Dec 01: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre
Dec 02: Weymouth Pavilions
Dec 03: Plymouth University (Main Hall)
Dec 04: Exeter Phoenix Centre
Dec 09: Margate Winter Gardens