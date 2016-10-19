Sid And Nancy film Sad Vacation to hit cinemas in November

A film documenting the turbulent relationship between Sex Pistol Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen is to be screened in cinemas next month.

Sad Vacation: The Last Days Of Sid And Nancy is the latest documentary by Danny Garcia who was previously behind The Rise And Fall Of The Clash and Looking For Johnny.

It focuses on the events leading up to and after the death of Vicious’ girlfriend Spungen – who was found dead in the couple’s room at the Hotel Chelsea, New York, in 1978. She died from a single stab wound.

Vicious was charged with second degree murder but pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail but died four months later of a heroin overdose before the trial could begin.

Sad Vacation is said to be a “film that is dedicated to presenting the real facts – told as it happened by their friends and those who witnessed it. A film about the dynamics of Sid and Nancy’s tumultuous relationship, and how it all ended in Room 100 of the Chelsea Hotel.”

The film is narrated by Huey Morgan and features interviews with those who knew the couple, along with hotel residents who were there on the night of Spungen’s death. It also features “a batch of newly-released Grand Jury documents.”

It’ll be screened in cities including London, Los Angeles and Boston, with further dates to be added in due course. The DVD of Sad Vacation: The Last Days Of Sid And Nancy will launch on December 9 and is now available for pre-order.

The Sad Vacation poster

Sad Vacation: The Last Days Of Sid And Nancy cinema screenings

Nov 06: London Picturehouse Central, UK

Nov 08: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Nov 18: Philadelhpia PhilaMOCA, PA

Nov 27: Austin The North Door, IL

Dec 08: San Francisco The Roxie, CA

Dec 09: Boston Regent Theatre, MA

Sex Pistols Lydon feels responsible for Sid’s death