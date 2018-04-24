The Damned announce UK tour and celebrate album chart success

The Damned have announced a 10-date UK tour which will take place in November and December.

The shows have been lined up in support of their new album Evil Spirits which was released earlier this month via Search and Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

It’s been a huge hit in the UK, entering the Official UK Album Charts at no.7 – the first time the band have cracked the top 10 in the country. Their 1985 album Phantasmagoria peaked at no.11.

Frontman Dave Vanian says: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet but it feels great to finally get there as it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve had lots of top 10 singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit, we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by Su Pollard!

“This time we’ve had Kylie and the Manic Street Preachers to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there.”

Pre-sale and VIP packages for the winter tour will go on sale from 9am tomorrow (April 25), while tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday (April 27).

Before the newly announced dates, the Damned will support the Hollywood Vampires across the UK in June and headline four shows in August.

The Damned 2018 UK tour dates

Jun 16: Birmingham Genting Arena (with Hollywood Vampires)

Jun 17: Manchester Arena (with Hollywood Vampires)

Jun 19: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 20: London SSE Arena Wembley

Aug 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Aug 23: Holmfirth Picture House

Aug 24: Warrington Parr Hall

Aug 25: Belfast Belsonic Festival

Nov 19: Brighton Dome

Nov 20: Norwich UEA

Nov 22: Cheltenham Townhall

Nov 23: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Nov 26: Sheffield Plug

Nov 27: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 29: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 30: Coventry Empire

Dec 01: Oxford O2 Academy