The Custodian Announce Free Three Band Live Prog Bill In London

UK prog metallers The Custodian will play live at Camden's Unicorn venue on Thursday July 3.

They are joined on the bill by rising UK prog rockers Prospekt and Brighton-based duo The Sun And The Stars. And entry to the show is completely free!!

The Custodian, who comprise several members of prog metallers Xerath, released their debut album Necessary Wasted Time through Lasers Edge Records last year. The band also appeared at this year’s HRH Prog festival. Speaking of the forthcoming gig, The Custodian’s Richard Thomson told Prog: “We are really excited to play our first show in London since The Custodian’s inception in 2012. Fresh from our performance at this year’s HRH Prog Festival, we are looking forward to delivering a superb night of prog for our friends in the capital! Joining us will be our good friends Prospekt and The Sun and the Stars. We can’t wait to see you all there!”

The band are joined by label mates Prospekt, who featured heavily in the pages of Prog last year on the back of their The Colourless Sunrise debut.

Doors open at 6pm, and once again, entry is free!