San Diego radio station 91X have released three videos of The Cult’s recent live sessions with them.

The band were in the city to promote their 10th studio album Hidden City, out on February 5, and played Dark Energy, Honey From A Knife and their classic track She Sells Sanctuary. View all three performances below.

The band recently released a lyric video for their track Deeply Ordered Chaos and announced a UK and Ireland tour for early next year.