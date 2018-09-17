The Cranberries will split following new album release

The Cranberries have confirmed that they’ll split following the release of their next studio album.

Bassist Mike Hogan, guitarist Noel Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler report that they had been working on In The End – the follow-up to 2017’s Something Else – when vocalist Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly in January this year.

And in a new interview, Noel Hogan says that the trio pressed ahead with the record following O’Riordan’s death – and has confirmed it’ll be their last.

He tells The Guardian: “Dolores had an awful lot going on and she was on a roll of being able to write. Lyrically, the new album is very strong.

“She always said she found it hard to write songs when she was happy. She always said, put a bit of misery in her life and it was easier.

“We will do this album and then that will be it. There is no need to continue.”

The Cranberries report that working on In The End – which is expected to be released in 2019 – gave O’Riordan a focus, with Lawler adding: “She was really psyched about getting back out and really looking forward to China, because that was a big tour for us.”

Earlier this month, an inquest into the 46-year-old's death revealed that O’Riordan had drowned due to alcohol intoxication.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.