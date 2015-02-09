The Compulsions to issue 2nd album in April

Rob Carlyle And The Compulsions will release their second album in April.

The band is fronted by Carlyle and also includes Guns N’ Roses members Frank Ferrer and Richard Fortus as well as former Hanoi Rocks bassist Sami Yaffa.

Their second album Dirty Fun is released on April 13 via Compulsion Records. It’s the follow-up to 2011 debut Beat The Devil.

Carlyle says: “When I was a kid, music wasn’t something you’d multitask to. When you heard a song like Black Dog for the first time, you’d drop everything you were doing and just listen to it.

“But a lot of today’s music seems like sonic wallpaper. There’s nothing intrusive or memorable about it, and most of it sounds really polite. We’re definitely not going for that.

”Lucky, the first single off Dirty Fun, is layered with rootsy guitar interplay, honky-tonk piano and a soaring horn section, and is a fitting introduction to the album’s ragged glory.

“A lot of our early songs were about being down and out. This time around, I wanted to write something more positive.”

Dirty Fun tracklist