The Church issue Laurel Canyon promo

The Church have premiered the video for their track Laurel Canyon with Prog.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Further/Deeper, which is released on June 8 via Unorthodox Records.

Singer Steve Kilbey says: “Laurel Canyon has been dreamed up by video collaborator Clint Lewis, with admittedly not a lot of input from the band.

“It concerns nostalgia and remembrance of things past. It’s a very eye-candy vid, with the handsome but weird couple trying to get it on despite the fog of time. This is about as west-coast sound as The Church ever gets. Pull out a hanky and enjoy.”

The Church tour Europe this summer, with dates at London’s Islington Academy on June 4 and Brighton’s Haunt on June 5.

FURTHER/DEEPER TRACKLIST