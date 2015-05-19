Trending

The Church issue Laurel Canyon promo

By ()

Premiere: Singer Steve Kilbey describes clip as "west-coast eye candy"

The Church have premiered the video for their track Laurel Canyon with Prog.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Further/Deeper, which is released on June 8 via Unorthodox Records.

Singer Steve Kilbey says: “Laurel Canyon has been dreamed up by video collaborator Clint Lewis, with admittedly not a lot of input from the band.

“It concerns nostalgia and remembrance of things past. It’s a very eye-candy vid, with the handsome but weird couple trying to get it on despite the fog of time. This is about as west-coast sound as The Church ever gets. Pull out a hanky and enjoy.”

The Church tour Europe this summer, with dates at London’s Islington Academy on June 4 and Brighton’s Haunt on June 5.

FURTHER/DEEPER TRACKLIST

  1. Vanishing Man 2. Delirious 3. Pride Before A Fall 4. Toy Head 5. Laurel Canyon 6. Love Philtre 7. Globe Spinning 8. Old Coast Road 9. Lightning White 10. Let Us Go 11. Volkano 12. Miami

