The Butterfly Effect are back with their first material in more than 10 years

The Butterfly Effect have released a stream of their new single UnBroken.

It’s the first material from vocalist Clint Boge, guitarist Kurt Goedhart, bassist Glenn Esmond and drummer Ben Hall since the 2008 album Final Conversation Of Kings.

Boge explains: “UnBroken is a snapshot taken from a very dark, difficult and personally tumultuous time in my life. I realised my whole world was falling apart, relationships were breaking down and every thing I'd known was crumbling around me.

“With seemingly very little to hold on to, I found an inner strength and the will to keep going, to keep getting out of bed although every part of me wanted to hide away from the world.

“This song and these lyrics represent that struggle, to remain UnBroken."

The Butterfly Effect have also lined up five live shows in their homeland of Australia, which will take place later this month.

And to celebrate the shows and the new single, the band have teamed up with Green Beacon Brewing Co to create their very own Amplified Ale, which will be available on the road.

UnBroken, meanwhile, will be made available on digital and streaming platforms this coming Friday (August 16).