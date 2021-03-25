The Bronx preview upcoming album with rowdy new single White Shadow

L.A rockers The Bronx have offered a first taste of their upcoming album with new single White Shadow. Produced by Joe Baressi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion), the new record titled Bronx VI will be released August 27 via Cooking Vinyl.

Frontman Matt Caughthran says White Shadow is “a song about spiralling. Wild-eyed guitars, drums, and bass mixed with a high-speed chase and a frantic mind unravelling. Classic fucking Bronx!”

In talk of the new record, guitarist Joby Ford says: “I’m excited. From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places.

“The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

Caughthran adds: “We’ve known each other for a long time and we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album.

“Brad and Ken are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

Bronx VI is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, you can check out the new single White Shadow below.

(Image credit: Bronx VI, Cooking Vinyl)

Bronx VI track list:

1.White Shadow

2.Superbloom

3.Watering The Well

4.Curb Feelers

5.Peace Pipe

6.High Five

7.Mexican Summer

8.New Lows

9.Breaking News

10.Jack of All Trades

11.Participation Trophy