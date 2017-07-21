The Bronx are back with new album V

The Bronx have announced that their fifth album V will be released later this year.

It’s set to arrive on September 22 via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records, with the record produced by Rob Schnapf. And to mark the announcement, The Bronx have released a video for their hard-hitting new track Sore Throat.

Vocalist Matt Caughthran says of the track: “Sore Throat is a crime scene. A triumphantly tragic story of a manic mind frozen in freefall.

“The sonic smashing of your moral compass – ‘let your reasons go, let your conscience be, mouth around your gun, now you’re finally free.’”

Caughthran is joined in the lineup by guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, bassist Brad Magers and new drummer David Hidalgo Jr, who replaced Jorma Vik last year.

Ford says of the album: “It has the angst and social commentary that has characterised The Bronx from the beginning – only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”

A full album tracklist has yet to be revealed, but the cover art and Sore Throat video can be found below.

