The Blues Magazine, issue 16, is on sale now

Here’s what you can expect from the new issue:

Cover feature: Joe Bonamassa

“Waiting two years to release a solo record is a big deal for me!” The most loved, hated and argued-about artist in modern blues takes us through the making of Different Shades Of Blue, the new studio album that will silence his critics once and for all.

All Shades Of Blues CD: a 12-track slew of blues hues including killer cuts from late Texan icon Johnny Winter, Alligator label alumni Selwyn Birchwood and Elvin Bishop, Finnish slide queen Erja Lyytinen, Virgil & The Accelerators plus an exclusive unreleased Royal Southern Brotherhood track!

Inside BluesFest

We take you behind the scenes of the hugely successful London festival with a look at its short but spectacular history; artist interviews; and a preview of this year’s event including those ‘interesting’ headliner choices.

Elvin Bishop

Race riots. Ghetto adventures. Messin’ with the titans of Chicago. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band veteran tells all.

Ruf Records

On its 20th anniversary, label boss Thomas Ruf, and roster stars Mike Zito, Devon Allman, Laurence Jones and others tell the story of the German label.

Selwyn Birchwood

6’ 3”, an impressive ‘fro… and a nifty taste in shirts. Charles Shaar Murray meets the new blues star we’re all talking about.

Eilidh McKellar

The Edinburgh-born guitarist on recording in LA, jamming with Joe Bo and her long-awaited album Delta Devil Dreams.

Ian Siegal

The British troubadour’s train keeps on a-rollin’…

Erja Lyytinen

Paying tribute to Elmore James on her new album The Sky Is Crying.

Jarekus Singleton

“The blues is alive and well. It always has been.” One of the hottest new names on the scene tells his story.

Rick Wakeman

The Prog keyboard legend and self-styled grumpy old man talks you through the blues and soul records that changed his life.

Virgil And The Accelerators

The Brit rockers tell the story of their unique brand of very heavy soul…

Cuttin’ Heads

One song. Four great versions, in this case by two artists. Which is best? This time it’s Brownie McGhee’s kid brother Sticks battling it out with The Killer aka Jerry Lee Lewis. Veteran journalist, raconteur and bluesman Charles Shaar Murray picks the victor.

All the latest news from the thriving world of blues including details on how you can vote for the artist who will represent the UK at next year’s European Blues Challenge in Brussels. You also find interviews with Devon Allman, ex-Black Crowe Marc Ford, Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion, Sam Cooke’s brother L.C., Dogs D’Amour frontman Tyla, Sky Valley Mistress, Band Of Friends, and the most talked about band of the moment, Royal Blood.

