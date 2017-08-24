The Blues Collection – the best of The Blues Magazine is onsale now!

Onsale today, Classic Rock presents The Blues Collection, a 148-page special edition devoted to the blues.

The Blues Magazine started off as an offshoot of Classic Rock magazine in June 2012, and ran until 2016. This handbook contains a collection of some of the mag’s finest moments – and there are many fine moments to choose from.

There’s great writing on – and some amazing photographs of – the genre’s biggest stars: Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gary Moore, ZZ Top, Howlin’ Wolf, Dr Feelgood, Walter Trout, Jimi Hendrix, Peter Green, Buddy Guy & more. These are artists whose stories and voices resonate still – honest, authentic, talented, aware & musical. On top of that, there’s the making of The Blues Brothers movies, an oral history of the birth of heavy blues in late 60s London, and the first ever Joe Bonamassa cover story from Classic Rock magazine – the story that effectively launched The Blues Magazine.

From the Mississippi Delta to the guitar shops of London’s iconic Denmark Street, these are just some stories of the Blues…

The Blues Collection: onsale now from all good newsagents or direct from here.