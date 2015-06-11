Trending

The Black Dahlia Murder reveal Abysmal

By Metal Hammer  

Album no.7 has "sincere life and death purpose" says frontman Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder will release their seventh album, Abysmal, on September 18.

Guitarist Ryan Knight revealed in February that they were working on the follow-up to 2013’s Everblack.

Now frontman Trevor Strnad says: “It sees the band in a darker, faster and more melancholic place than anything we’ve done to date. It’s wrought with emotion on a scale that we haven’t reached with our previous attempts. It’s dripping with urgency, and an undeniable sincere life and death purpose.”

He adds: “There’s a tremendous pressure to deliver for our fans. I want to wow them every time we come back, and for our new material to keep them excited about us.”

The band have revealed the cover art and a tracklist will follow in due course. They tour Australia and New Zealand later this month before a run of shows across Europe:

Jun 17: Brisbane Crowbar, AU

Jun 18: Perth Capitol, AU

Jun 19: Adelaide Fowlers Live, AU

Jun 20: Melbourne Northcote Social Club, AU

Jun 21: Melbourne Northcote Social Club, AU

Jun 23: Wellington Valhalla, NZ

Jun 24: Auckland King’s Arms, NZ

Jun 25: Cambridge Newcastle, AU

Jun 26: Canberra The Basement, AU

Jun 27: Sydney The Factory, AU

Jun 28: Brisbane Crowbar, AU

Jul 11: Ballenstedt Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 12: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Jul 13: Wroclaw Liverpool, Poland

Jul 14: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 15: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Jul 16: Neukirchen-Vluyn Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 18: Dieburg Traffic Jam Open Air, Germany

Jul 19: Nilvange Thionville, France

Jul 20: Paris Le Perit Bain, France

Jul 21: Pratteln Mini Z7, Austria

Jul 22: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 23: Pisa The Jungle w/ Suicide Silence, Italy

Jul 24: Tolmin Metal Days Festival, Slovenia