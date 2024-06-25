Death metal fans, brace yourselves! The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus are teaming up to brutalise a town near you

Death metal nasties The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus have announced a tour of North America.

The shows will take place in October and November, with support coming from Spite, Angelmaker and Vomit Forth.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10am local time.

The full list of dates is available below.

The Black Dahlia Murder will be touring to promote new album Servitude, their first record since the passing of frontman Trevor Strnad in 2022. Band co-founder Brian Eschbach has switched from guitars to vocals following to fill in for the late singer.

The lead single from Servitude and the first Black Dahlia Murder song without Strnad, Aftermath, was released on June 13.

“We wanted that one to be heard first because it’s one of the faster songs on the album, if not the fastest,” Eschbach commented when the song came out.

“We wanted that very aggressive Black Dahlia melodic death metal feel coming right at you.

“Lyrically, it’s about a meteor that fucks up the whole planet, but there’s still people living. Kind of like The Walking Dead, but with no zombies – so you get right to how people deal with it. And by the end, they’re eating each other.”

Of coming into his new role as a vocalist and lyricist, Eschbach said, “Honestly, writing the lyrics for this album was easier for me than writing the music for the three songs that I wrote music for. I’d pick a subject, research it, and just kinda dive in.

“Even though it’s not something I’d really ever done before, there was a natural flow to it once I started.”

Dying Fetus will be touring to promote last year’s album Make Them Beg For Death.

Both bands recently played at Download Festival in Donington, UK. Metal Hammer awarded The Black Dahlia Murder’s set a spotless five-star review.

Oct 03: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Oct 04: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Oct 05: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 06: Minneapolis Fillmore, MN

Oct 08: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 10: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 11: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Oct 13: Seattle Neptune, WA*

Oct 14: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC*

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Ballroom, OR

Oct 17: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Oct 18: Santa Cruz The Cataylst, CA

Oct 19: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA^

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Novo, CA^

Oct 21: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 23: Dallas The Factory at Deep Ellum, TX

Oct 24: San Antonio Vibes Event Center, TX

Oct 25: Houston Warehouse Live Midtown, TX

Oct 27: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 28: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Oct 30: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 31: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Nov 01: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Nov 02: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 03: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Nov 05: Montreal M-Telus, QC

Nov 06: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Nov 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 09: Detroit Royal Oak Music Hall, MI

Nov 10: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

* no Angelmaker

^ no Spite