The Black Crowes: Could a reunion on the cards?

Rumours suggesting The Black Crowes could reunite and tour in 2020 have surfaced due to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album Shake Your Money Maker, and in the interview, the band’s former manager Pete Angelus says he’s aware of a deal that brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson have “made with Live Nation for a 2020 tour.”

However, a representative from Live Nation told the site, (via JamBase) that they didn’t have “any intel” on a possible run of live shows.

The Black Crowes last toured in December 2013, with guitarist Rich reporting at the time that the band split after frontman Chris demanded the ownership be handed over to him.

Rich said: “After having the privilege of writing and performing the music of The Black Crowes over the last 24 years, I find myself in the position of saying that the band has broken up.

“I love my brother, and respect his talent. But his present demand that I must give up my equal share of the band, and that drummer Steve Gorman relinquish 100% of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee, is not something I could agree to.”

And in light of the speculation, Gorman was asked by UCR if he’s been approached to be part of any planned reunion, to which he replies: “No.”

He continues: “And it won’t happen. Trust me. This reunion, I’ve heard from many sources for several months that this is happening.

I have absolutely no interest in being in a room with either one of those guys Steve Gorman

“This ain’t got nothing to do with trying to re-find a musical connection. This is a very different motivation and impetus, so the last thing that the brothers Robinson are going to do is involve someone who is going to take a chunk of the pie away from them.”

He adds: “They’re going to go do what they have to do. And I don’t begrudge anybody who can make a living playing music in their 50s on principle.

“It’s like, ‘Good for you.’ But the way this will be spun, and the way that everything has been spun for years, it’s a pretty dubious suggestion that this is anything about a reunion or an anniversary.”

Gorman goes on to say: “The truth is this, I have absolutely no interest in being in a room with either one of those guys, much less onstage with them for a year and a half.

“I have worked my ass off to make sure that I was never in a position where I thought I might have to do this. I don’t need it.

“The reality is, if they did call me and if they did call Johnny Colt and if they did call Marc Ford or if they called Sven Pipien, what are the chances that band is ever as good as it once was? I would say nil.”

In recent years, Rich Robinson has formed The Magpie Salute with former Crowes Ford and Pipien, while his brother went on to found the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.