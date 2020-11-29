The best Cyber Monday headphone bargains so far: Apple, Bose, Marshall and more

Cyber Monday is upon us and the deals are already rolling in. These Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals are all available now and offer great savings on some of the world's top brands and their most popular products.

Like these Apple AirPods deals – currently going for £195 at Laptops Direct or $198 on Amazon – which are well worth checking out as it's not often AirPods fall below £200/$200.

If it's music deals you're after but you don't know where to start – or just fancy a bit more of a browse – we've got a guide to Cyber Monday music deals galore, from the best budget wireless headphones, to the best budget turntables and incredible Cyber Monday vinyl deals.

Here's our picks of the best Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals already available. For the full lowdown, head over to our Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals page.

Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals: US deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $198, save $51

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.

Save $150 Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349.00, now $199.00, save $150

These industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones are the absolute daddies when it comes to premium sound, making everything from White Zombie to Whitesnake sound epic. They're available in black or silver.

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $119 save $60

Give your music a boost with the award-winning sound of these Beats wireless headphones. These cans are selling out quick, but you can still get your hands on models in black, pink, red, silver and yellow at the time of writing.

Beats Powerbeats: was $149.95, now $99.00, save $50

The revamped Powerbeats are a cheap alternative to the Powerbeats Pro, and come with Apple H1 Headphone Chip. Available in black, red and white.

View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC: Was $199.99, now $99.99, save $100

Save $100 right now on these JBL - LIVE 650BTNC noise cancelling, over-ear headphones at Best Buy. Great audio quality and a rechargeable battery which will give you 30 hours playback on a single charge.

Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals: UK deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £195, save £54

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £54 discount at Laptops Direct.

Marshall Mid A.N.C.: Was £239.99, now £133.12, save £106.87

There's a monstrous saving of more than £100 on this cracking set of Marshall Mid A.N.C wireless Bluetooth headphones over at Amazon. Looking for quality? Then look no further.

£150 off Beats Studio3: was £299.95, now £149.95, save £150

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones have been Beats flagship over-ear headphones since their release in 2017 and right now, if you opt for the white model, they're an eye-watering 50% off (other colourways come at a still extremely decent 43% discount).

Jabra Elite 85H: Was £279.99, now £150, save £129.99

There's almost £130 off the RRP on the Jabra 85H over-ear headphones right now at Amazon. Comfortable with an amazing battery life, these are just the ticket – and at this price, they're hard to beat.

Bowers & Wilkins PI4: was £269.99, now £99.99, save £170

If you're looking for something a little more lightweight, the PI4 Wireless In-Ear Headphones come with noise cancelation, a 10-hour battery life, and magnetic clips on the earbuds that pause your music when fastened together. Available in black, silver and gold (pictured).

