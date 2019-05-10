The Aristocrats announce new album You Know What…?

The Aristocrats have confirmed that they’ve completed work on their new studio album – and it’ll be released next month.

The follow-up to to 2015's Tres Caballeros is titled You Know What…? and it will arrive on June 28.

The trio of Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann say: “This might just be our most ambitious release yet. During the writing and recording of this album we feel like we inspired each other as songwriters and musicians to do things we've never done before as a band.

“Yet still, it's totally, completely an Aristocrats album. We think it may be the coolest thing we've done yet and we can’t wait for you to hear it!

“And continuing our Aristocratic tradition of illustrated artwork, graphic artist Hajo Müller has created this awesome cover art for us.”

The Aristocrats recorded the nine tracks at Brotheryn Studios, in Ojai, California, with audio clips of the new material set to be released in the coming weeks.

The band will hold their own music camp in upstate New York between June 18-21 and then embark on an extensive North American tour.

The Aristocrats: You Know What…?

1. D Grade F*ck Movie Jam

2. Spanish Eddie

3. When We All Come Together

4. All Said And Done

5. Terrible Lizard

6. Spiritus Cactus

7. The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde

8. Burial At Sea

9. Last Orders